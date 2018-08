Say what you want about Jennifer Lopez, but you can’t deny that she puts on a show! When she takes the stage, she demands attention, and that’s exactly what she did at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The entertainer performed a 10-minute mega medley that included a ton of her hit singles from “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “Ain’t Yo Mama,” and you guessed it … “Jenny from the Block.”

Watch the performance below: