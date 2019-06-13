Jim and Pam (aka John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) divided over Stanley Cup

Last night the St. Louis Blues ended their 52-year freeze by winning the Stanley Cup! But throughout all seven games our favorite couple from The Office, Jim and Pam were divided. Jim a Bruins fan and Pam a Blues fan.

The divide made for some pretty great social media banter but in the end, Pam came out victorious!