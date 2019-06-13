Jim and Pam (aka John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) divided over Stanley Cup
Jim and Pam (aka John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) divided over Stanley Cup

Last night the St. Louis Blues ended their 52-year freeze by winning the Stanley Cup! But throughout all seven games our favorite couple from The Office, Jim and Pam were divided. Jim a Bruins fan and Pam a Blues fan.

The divide made for some pretty great social media banter but in the end, Pam came out victorious!

