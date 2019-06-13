Jim and Pam (aka John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) divided over Stanley Cup

Last night the St. Louis Blues ended their 52-year freeze by winning the Stanley Cup! But throughout all seven games our favorite couple from The Office, Jim and Pam were divided. Jim a Bruins fan and Pam a Blues fan.
The divide made for some pretty great social media banter but in the end, Pam came out victorious!
It all comes down to tonight. Game 7. #LetsGoBlues #StanleyCup #Gloria #TeamPam @StLouisBlues @NHL @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/smGBAAi4t8
— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 12, 2019
Game 7! Let’s do this!!! #NHL #StanleyCup @jennafischer pic.twitter.com/BxMokfdLLr
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019
Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time. @NHL #StanleyCup https://t.co/o5FnBOmXiL
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019