Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara go head to head in “Wheel of Musical Impressions”

Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to playing a few rounds of “Wheel of Musical Impressions!” And since its debut, the game has had some pretty amazing competitors like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and even the great Celine Dion to name a few!

Well … two years ago, KS95 artist Alessia Cara went head to head with Fallon and now she’s back for a rematch!

Alessia Cara returns to challenge Jimmy in another round of random musical impressions, like Billie Eilish singing “Pop Goes the Weasel” and Amy Winehouse singing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”

Watch the rematch below:



Watch the original matchup from two years ago below:

