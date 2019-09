Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez take us through the “History of Music Video Dancing”

Jennifer Lopez is 50 years old and still incredible. As her new film, ‘Hustlers’ hits theatres on September 13th, Lopez has been making the media rounds which led her to one Jimmy Fallon.

In true Fallon style, he didn’t just host an interview with the former fly girl, the two took viewers through the history of music video dances. From the simple Macarena to more complicated choreography. And in the end J.Lo proved that she’s still got the moves!

Watch the video below: