Robert Irwin (son of Steve) made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and guess what?! He brought a bunch of furry friends, duh.

No matter how cute the animals, it was pretty clear that Fallon was not all that into them. What was is it about the baby animals that made Fallon so uncomfortable … we’re not sure, but the looks on Fallon’s face were absolutely priceless throughout the segment!