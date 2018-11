Since Justin Timberlake is apparently on vocal rest and can’t talk, but still contractually obligated to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon took it upon himself to pre-record Timberlake’s answers!

There were a few kinks in the beginning, but once Fallon found his rhythm … holy moly, it’s hilarious!

Watch the “interview” below:



And for your added pleasure, watch as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel play “The Match Game!”