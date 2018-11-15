Jimmy Fallon issues the #TumbleweedChallenge, and the results are amazing!

Posted by: KS95 November 15, 2018 1 Views

You wouldn’t think watching people roll around the ground could be funny, but it’s hilarious!

Jimmy Fallon “teamed up” with the popular video platform TikTok and issued what he calls the #TumbleweedChallenge. He wanted people to drop to the ground and roll around like a tumbleweed whenever they heard a specific sound.

And in only a few days, Fallon and his team received over 8,000 videos of people responding to his challenge and rolling all over the ground to get noticed by the man himself!

In his new segment, Tonight Show Challenges, Fallon will issue various challenges on TikTok and feature people on his show. Simple enough, right?

Watch Fallon’s favorite #TumbleweedChallenges below:

