In a hilarious parody of the hit Netflix film, “Bird Box” Jimmy Fallon, his Roots companions (QuestLove and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter), and sidekick Steve Higgins make a harrowing journey to reach the backstage area of the show!

But just when they think they’re safe … who do they run into? None other than Lindsay Lohan inviting the gang to join on some familiar looking dance moves.

Watch the video below: