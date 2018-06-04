Jimmy Fallon surprises Parkland students at graduation

Jimmy Fallon is much more than just a funny late-night host. On Sunday, the comedian made a surprise visit at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony, nearly four months after the students survived a shooting that killed 17 of their classmates and teachers.

Fallon thanked the student activists who have been spearheading gun control reform, offered some “real-world” advice, and added in a little comedic relief joking that the students “won’t be classmates anymore. You’ll be adults who will Facebook search each other at two in the morning for the next 10 years.”

The private ceremony for the nearly 800 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2018 was held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd. Reporters were not permitted inside the arena.

See Fallon’s full commencement speech below:

