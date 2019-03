The Avengers have been keeping a very tight lip about the plot surrounding the upcoming film. And knowing that Mark Ruffalo is the weakest in the group when it comes to leaking spoilers, Jimmy Fallon decided to hook up the Hulk to a good ole’ fashion lie detector test.

The goal was to force Ruffalo into giving him some “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers. Find out what was revealed in the video below: