Jimmy Fallon and YouTube dancer JoJo Siwa face off in an “Agressive” Dance-Off

Jimmy Fallon is willing to try just about anything for his show, and on Monday night the late night host faced off against JoJo Siwa (YouTuber, dancer and former Dance Mom’s cast member) for an “Aggressive” Dance-Off!

It wasn’t about nailing the moves, it was about how hard you hit each move!

Who do you think took home the win?