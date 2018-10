Jimmy Fallons plays “Wheel of Musical Impressions” with Melissa Villaseñor from SNL

Jimmy Fallon has played “Wheel of Musical Impressions” with quite a few of his musically inclined guests including; Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Jamie Foxx, and everybody’s favorite Ariana Grande.

This week the “Tonight Show” host challenged Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor to a game, and for not being a “singer” the comedian did a solid job!

Watch the clip below, and look for Villaseñor when “Saturday Night Live” returns on November 3rd!



Enjoy some “Best Of…” clips below: