Jimmy Kimmel asks the question, “What’s your favorite novel?”

At one point, PBS did a survey and asked people a simple question, “what is your favorite book?” And according to their results, America’s favorite novel is Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Jimmy Kimmel and his crew thought that was a load of crap, so they decided to do their own poll. So they hit the streets and asked normal, every day people the question, “what’s your favorite novel?”

Yeah, let’s just say PBS was wrong, or polled the wrong people. Watch the video below to see what the real answer was: