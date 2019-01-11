Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston and Lana Condor star in the high school musical parody song, “To All the Me’s I Was Before”

We’re not sure where this came from, or why but it’s awkward and hilarious!

Jimmy Kimmel is joined by Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) in this one-off musical parody song about revealing your secret selves. It’s basically like High School Musical‘s song, “Stick to the Status Quo,” but for some reason Cranston’s character Randy doesn’t quite get the point and keeps revealing strange secrets that should probably just remain secret.

Watch the sketch below, and just wait for Cranston to make it SUPER awkward:

