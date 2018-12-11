Jimmy Kimmel challenges millennials to open a can of tuna! Can they do it?

The challenge seems easy enough … open a can of tuna!

Apparently canned tuna consumption is down more than 40% and some tuna companies think it’s because Millennials can’t open it and/or don’t want to go through the trouble of opening a can. Part of that problem might be that according to the Vice President of Starkist, “a lot of millennials don’t even own can openers.”

Hearing that, Jimmy Kimmel and his team couldn’t believe that was true. So they took to the streets and asked young people to simply open a can of tuna. Watch the results below:

