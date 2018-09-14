Jimmy Kimmel learns all about “fart apps” from kids

There are so many things that children find funny, but one thing that has stood the test of time is a good ole’ fashion fart noise. And while back in the day we were limited to using our body and whoopee cushions, these days kids have a wide variety of apps!

To keep up with the times, Jimmy Kimmel gathered a focus group of children together to teach him all about the latest and greatest in the world of “fart apps.”

FUN FACT: Kimmel has his own fart noise in an app called, “iFart.”

Watch the video below:

