Jimmy Kimmel needs help tidying up, and Marie Kondo is here to save the day!

We get it. WE GET IT!

Marie Kondo is here to help everyone figure out what sparks joy and tidy up. Kondo is every where you look, and in the process she’s making the rounds on all the daytime and late night shows. This time she partners up with Jimmy Kimmel to help him clean up 16 years worth of stuff in his office.

Sidenote: Can you believe Jimmy Kimmel has been doing his show for 16 years now?!

Anyway, watch as Kondo attempts to help late night host Jimmy Kimmel: