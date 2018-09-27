Jimmy Kimmel presents Plizzanet Earth: Bat vs. Scorpion featuring Snoop Dogg

Jimmy Kimmel presents Plizzanet Earth: Bat vs. Scorpion featuring Snoop Dogg

Raise your hand if you love a good ole’ fashion nature show!

Obviously we can’t see you, but for those of you that do, Jimmy Kimmel created a new nature show that “has been nominated for so many awards we (they) don’t even recognize them anymore” featuring the one and only Snoop Dogg!

Without further ado we present a new installment of #PlizzanetEarth: Bat vs. Scorpion!

Keep scrolling if you are interested in a few more episodes from the series, but if not … you can stop here!

Watch #PlizzanetEarth: Iguana vs. Snakes:

Watch #PlizzanetEarth: Otter vs. Crocs

Watch #PlizzanetEarth: Great White Shark

