Jimmy Kimmel teaches new Bachelor Colton Underwood all about “the Birds and the Bees”

Posted by: KS95 September 6, 2018 40 Views

If you’re at all invested (even a little bit) in Bachelor Nation, you know that our newest bachelor Colton Underwood is actually a virgin.

The 26-year-old former football player made it abundantly clear that he was waiting for that special person, but now that he’s in the driver’s seat late night funny man, Jimmy Kimmel thought it might be best to just have the difficult conversation before Underwood finds himself in over his head.

Some of his fact might not be quite accurate, but at least they are entertaining!

Watch the conversation below:

