Why is it that watching people read mean tweets about themselves so entertaining?! Every time Jimmy Kimmel releases another one of these “Mean Tweets,” we get super excited.

Watch as these musicians read mean tweets directed at them. This episode features; Billie Eilish, Midland, Chance the Rapper, Luke Bryan, Perry Farrell, Green Day, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Lizzo, Luke Combs & Cardi B!