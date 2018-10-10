Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” are back, and it’s another music edition!

Music is interesting because a song that someone loves, can also sound like garbage to another person. Good music is really in the eye of the beholder … but like sports fans, music fans are hardcore! Die hard fans have absolutely no problem jumping on social media and telling the world their opinion, which is why we love Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets!”

Watch as these musicians read mean tweets directed at them. This episode features; Gwen Stefani, The Strokes, Pink, Jason Mraz, Dua Lipa, Luke Bryan, Nickelback, and more!