JLo’s mini-me featured in Limitless (music video) Second Act soundtrack

Jennifer Lopez’s next movie Second Act hits theaters today and a music video from the soundtrack was just released for Limitless.

JLo for the first time directed her own music video and made the video extra special by including her 10 year old daughter, Emme, who plays a younger version of her mom. Together they inspire us to persist through the hard times to achieve our dreams and goals.

Who could be more perfect than Jenny from the Block to motivate us?

If Limitless sounds familiar it may be because JLo performed this song in October during the American Music Awards.

It might also be because Limitless was written by KS95 artist Sia!

Second Act looks a bit like a Cinderella story and I’m fine with that. A little silly and hopeful and that’s just my kind of movie night.

Plus, Leah Remini & JLo are #bestiegoals

Have you ever gotten a job you were under-qualified for? Did you rise to the occasion or fail miserably?

Me? Well… yes and yes. Ha!

-Carissa