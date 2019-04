Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker in the new stand alone film, “Joker”

The superhero universe continues to expand as each individual gets their own series of films, followed by team films, followed by side character spin-offs … but what about the villains? What’s their story?

Lucky for us, director Todd Phillips is at the helm of the highly anticipated film, “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix. And over the last two days we’ve been treated to the first poster and now a teaser for the film.

Check it out below, and look for the film in theaters October 4th.