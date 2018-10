John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel LOVE pranking each other! In fact, the two of them of have been in a prank war with each other since 2011, and each year the pranks get bigger and more elaborate!

Watch as Krasinski takes us through some of their best and most memorable pranks, ultimately surprising Kimmel with a new prank this year!

And for fun, here’s a throwback to the full version of one of our favorites: