John Lewis & Partners release their 2018 Christmas Ad with #EltonJohnLewis

Even though we still have a week until Thanksgiving, holiday commercials are here! And every year, the folks over at John Lewis & Partners push their heads together and dish up something amazing, and this year it’s met with mixed reviews.

This year, John Lewis & Partners wanted to tell the story of how one gift can truly change someone’s life. And in this particular ad, they tell the story how the gift of a piano inspired, changed and influenced the course of Sir Elton John’s life.

While the commercial is definitely beautiful, inspired, emotional … people are thinking it just isn’t quite “Christmas” enough. What do you think?

Watch the #EltonJohnLewis ad below:



Here are some of the John Lewis & Partners ads from previous years:

#MozTheMonster – 2017

Joe befriends a noisy Monster under his bed but the two have so much fun together that he can’t get to sleep, leaving him tired by day. For Christmas Joe receives a gift to help him finally get a good night’s sleep.



#BusterTheBoxer – 2016

This is the story of a little girl called Bridget who loves to bounce. When her mum and dad buy her a trampoline for Christmas, they soon discover that she isn’t the only one with a passion for jumping.



#ManOnTheMoon – 2015

This is the story of a young girl called Lily. Looking at the moon through her family telescope one night, she is amazed at what she finds, a man on the moon.

Lily watches on as our man goes about his chores, all alone up there. She becomes determined to get something to the moon, to send him a message and show him that someone down here is thinking of him.

The music is ‘Half the World Away’ performed by Aurora, the original song was by Oasis.



#MontyThePenguin – 2014

