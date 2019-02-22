John Mayer releases new single, “I Guess I Just Feel Like”
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Surprise! John Mayer decided to unveil the full studio version of his new single, “I Guess I Just Feel Like!” Before this week the song had only been performed during a live show back in October, so eager fans have been waiting patiently to hear the fancy studio version.

This will be Mayer’s first new song 2018 when he gave us that song/video “New Light” and all of us here at KS95 thought he was channeling his inner Moon! Obviously we were wrong, but it was a little strange.

Either way, check out his latest and let us know what you think! Should we play it on KS95?!

