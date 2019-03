The Jonas Brothers go for a ride with James Corden on a new “Carpool Karaoke”

Okay, let’s be honest … half of you probably don’t care that the Jonas Brothers have reunited, but for the other 50% we’re STOKED! They just released a new single and music video, and now we’re finding out that they will be featured on an upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden!

WTHeck?!

And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s “Jonas Week” on The Late Late Show, so we’ll be getting a FULL WEEK of the trio! Be still our beating hearts!

Check out the preview below: