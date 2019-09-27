Jonas Brothers Insta “hacked” by Diplo and now he’s Lonely

Posted by: Carissa September 27, 2019 0 Views

Check out “Diplo’s Story” on the Jonas Brothers IG – WHO GAVE DIPLO THE PASSWORD! See it on IG before it’s gone forever!

Here’s how it all started… and I don’t hate it. U mad bro?

 

@calvinklein ur welcome for the free promo. follow @diplo

Hmm… this had to sting a little?

 

never forget the original jonas brothers. follow @diplo

Will the Jo Bros ever forgive Thomas Wesley, aka Diplo? Specifically did Joe Jonas forgive Diplo after he Live Streamed his (private) wedding day with Sophie Turner?!


Something tells me we’ll see the Jonas Brother and Thomas Wesley as friends again soon. I hope!

Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
