Jonas Brothers Insta “hacked” by Diplo and now he’s Lonely

Check out “Diplo’s Story” on the Jonas Brothers IG – WHO GAVE DIPLO THE PASSWORD! See it on IG before it’s gone forever!
Here’s how it all started… and I don’t hate it. U mad bro?
View this post on Instagram
Hmm… this had to sting a little?
View this post on Instagram
Will the Jo Bros ever forgive Thomas Wesley, aka Diplo? Specifically did Joe Jonas forgive Diplo after he Live Streamed his (private) wedding day with Sophie Turner?!
Something tells me we’ll see the Jonas Brother and Thomas Wesley as friends again soon. I hope!