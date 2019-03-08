The Jonas Brothers join James Corden for a little “Carpool Karaoke!”

It’s finally here! The full “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden and the Jonas Brothers!

After a six year hiatus from the group, the boys are back together and celebrated by taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden all week! We posted a few of their shenanigans, but deep down this is the one we were waiting for … Carpool Karaoke!

The trio talked about breaking up, and then getting back together again. It got kinda deep, but then Corden busted out the lie detector and things got real!

Watch the video below:

