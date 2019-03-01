Jonas Brothers reunite and release new song, “Sucker”

We’re not screaming. You’re screaming!

The Jonas Brothers are back, and just release their first new song together titled, “Sucker!” And now that they’re all locked down the video also stars their lady friends, Sophie Turner (engaged to Joe Jonas), Danielle Jonas (wife of Kevin Jonas), and Priyanka Chopra (wife of Nick Jonas)!

The gangs all here!

The video takes us all around a beautiful mansion as the three couples engage in a variety of whimsical and slightly sexy activities! Deep down we’re all dying to be one of the lucky guests seated at this extravagant dinner party. Heck, we’re all dying to be an anyone in this video!

Watch the video below, and let us know what you think!