The Jonas / Stamos Bromance is real but is his tattoo?

How do you know the Bromance is real? The one-upping might be a clue. Nick Jonas looks so cozy and comfortable underneath the warmth of a John Stamos blanket. But do you believe the tattoo tho?

Behind on the back and forth? Get caught up on the history of the Stamos / Jonas Bromance here!

View this post on Instagram I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1! A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #jobrosforlife A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Mar 15, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

Nick, ball’s in your court and I for one, can’t wait to see how you one-up John next.