Jordan Peele takes the place of Rod Serling in “The Twilight Zone” reboot

The fifth dimension is approaching. It’s a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It’s a journey into a wondrous land of imagination … it’s the Twilight Zone.

While it only lasted five years, the show is iconic! And not only is the show iconic, but so is Rod Serling’s voice. He become synonymous with the series as it opened our eyes to the strange and unexplained.

But now that the series is getting a reboot on CBS All Access (a reason to potentially sign up), we have a new voice welcoming us … and it’s none other than Jordan Peele! Ooooh, we can get behind that.

Watch the new teaser trailer below:

