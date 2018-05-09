JT’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” WITHOUT music is really just awkward and hilarious!

JT’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” WITHOUT music is really just awkward and hilarious!

Posted by: KS95 May 9, 2018

We’re not exactly sure why YouTubers started removing the backing tracks from music videos to see what things would look like, but it’s becoming more and more regular. This past weekend, YouTuber Jono Howan decided he would remove the music from Justin Timberlake’s hit song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and the results are hysterical.

Awkward clapping. various body rolls, and spastic silverware drumming are just a few of the moments that suddenly seem very strange without background music. Take a look below.

For those of you that need it, here’s the regular video.

