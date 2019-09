Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson reunite on her all new show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Did you watch season one of American Idol? And if you did, do you ever wonder what happened to all your favorite finalist from the O.G. crew?

Kelly Clarkson caught up with a few notable finalists and even invited Justin Guarini to the show! Did you know Guarini is the Diet Dr. Pepper guy … Lil Sweet?!

Watch the hilarious story behind his audition and catch up with a few other finalists in the video below: