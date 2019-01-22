Justin Timberlake surprise visits patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital
IMAGE: @bellastrong123 (Instagram)

Justin Timberlake surprise visits patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital

Posted by: KS95 January 22, 2019 33 Views

After a small break from your “Man of the Woods” tour Justin Timberlake made a pit stop to surprise sick children at Methodist Children’s Hospital in Texas! Timberlake showed up to the hospital completely unannounced after he saw a video of some of the patients dancing to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

See some of the photos below, and watch the original video, too:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules