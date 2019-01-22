Justin Timberlake surprise visits patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital

After a small break from your “Man of the Woods” tour Justin Timberlake made a pit stop to surprise sick children at Methodist Children’s Hospital in Texas! Timberlake showed up to the hospital completely unannounced after he saw a video of some of the patients dancing to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
See some of the photos below, and watch the original video, too:
Pure love and kind heart @jtimberlake went to see the kids at Methodist children's hospital! They were all smiley and happy ❤ thank you #motw for giving them a special unforgettable memories 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yd3os7cz3b
