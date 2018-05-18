Justin Timberlake surprises 88-year-old SUPER FAN, Bette!

Think what you want about Justin Timberlake and his most recent appearance here in the Twin Cities, but when it comes to social media and doing things for his fans … he’s definitely making the right choices!

88-year-old, Bette Maloney was surprised with tickets to see Timberlake’s concert in her Easter basket, but little did she know those tickets came with an even bigger surprise. After a video of her excitement over the tickets went viral, Timberlake saw the video and invited Maloney backstage for a meet and greet. He even went as far as giving her a special shout out during the show!

Way to go, Timberlake!

