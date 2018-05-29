Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victim

Justin Timberlake was in Texas for part of his Man of the Woods Tour, and decided to take a break and visit one of the survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting who is still recovering in the hospital.

Timberlake went and visited Sarah Salazar, and even brought her a gift as noted in a photo caption on Facebook. Later the entertainer took to Instagram to show a little love for Texas, and even dedicated a performance of his song “Until the End of Time” to victims of the shooting during Wednesday’s show at the Toyota Center.

Way to go, Timberlake!