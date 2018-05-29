Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victim
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victim

Posted by: KS95 May 29, 2018 1 Views

Justin Timberlake was in Texas for part of his Man of the Woods Tour, and decided to take a break and visit one of the survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting who is still recovering in the hospital.

Timberlake went and visited Sarah Salazar, and even brought her a gift as noted in a photo caption on Facebook. Later the entertainer took to Instagram to show a little love for Texas, and even dedicated a performance of his song “Until the End of Time” to victims of the shooting during Wednesday’s show at the Toyota Center.

Way to go, Timberlake!

Texas Strong. Round two tonight, Houston. Let’s get it.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules