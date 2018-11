Sometimes the cast of Saturday Night Live are just so good that unsuspecting guest hosts can’t help but break, and that was the case this weekend when Kate McKinnon broke poor Liev Schreiber.

Schreiber held out as long as he could, but once McKinnon was on a roll it was all downhill. He managed to chuckle his way through the remainder of the sketch but it was over!

Watch the sketch below:



BONUS: Here is a compilation of the best breaks from SNL!