Katy Perry releases new song and video, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’

Katy Perry releases new song and video, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’

Posted by: KS95 October 16, 2019 16 Views

Katy Perry surprised us all when she released a new song and video today (October 16) for her song, ‘Harleys In Hawaii!’

The video features Perry riding down the highways in Hawaii on a Harley (obviously) and looking too cool for school! And to be honest, it’s super catchy!

Earlier this year, the songstress released two songs, “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk.” We’re not sure if this trio of songs are from her next album, KP5 but we like what we’ve heard so far!

Watch the video below:

BONUS: She teased the single a few days ago on her Instagram!

View this post on Instagram

#HarleysInHawaii 10.16.19 🌺

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules