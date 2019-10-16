Katy Perry releases new song and video, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’

Katy Perry surprised us all when she released a new song and video today (October 16) for her song, ‘Harleys In Hawaii!’

The video features Perry riding down the highways in Hawaii on a Harley (obviously) and looking too cool for school! And to be honest, it’s super catchy!

Earlier this year, the songstress released two songs, “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk.” We’re not sure if this trio of songs are from her next album, KP5 but we like what we’ve heard so far!

Watch the video below:



BONUS: She teased the single a few days ago on her Instagram!