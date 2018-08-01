Katy Perry visited an 8-year-old Australian fan battling a brain tumor
(Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry visited an 8-year-old Australian fan battling a brain tumor

Posted by: KS95 August 1, 2018 0 Views

More and more we’re seeing celebrities really engaging with their fans. Taylor Swift does it all the time. Gal Gadot dawned her Wonder Woman costume to visit children in the hospital. Justin Timberlake took a break to visit victims of the Santa Fe shooting … and now Katy Perry joins the list.

8-year-old Grace Moores was gifted tickets to Perry’s Witness: The Tour concert for her birthday, she was more than excited but when an operation for her brain tumor kept her from going her sister took to Twitter. After more than 20,000 retweets, Perry heard about Grace.

On Tuesday, Perry spent an hour with Grace, her parents, and her four siblings at their home in Banksia Park!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules