Keanu Reeves helped cheer up stranded plane passengers after an emergency landing!

Imagine if you were on a plane that required emergency landing, how scary would that be?! But then what if Keanu Reeves was there to help cheer you up?

How awesome would that be?

Well that’s what happened for these folks. Reeves was on his way back to Los Angeles from San Francisco when his United Airlines flight was cut short due to a mechanical issue. He and fellow passengers found themselves stranded and having to use public transport to get home.

The actor found himself stranded with the other passengers, who seemed to find it amusing that they were on public transport with the star.

Many took to social media to document their time with Keanu, snapping photos and selfies with the Hollywood star.

One fan posted a snap on Twitter with the caption: “That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are.”

