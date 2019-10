Keegan-Michael Key does a spectacular Frank Sinatra impression during Jimmy Fallon’s “Wheel of Musical Impressions”

We knew Keegan-Michael Key was a funny guy, but did you know he’s actually a pretty decent singer!

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, host Fallon challenge Key to a game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions!” Key gives us impressions of Bob Marley, some R.E.M., and even a pretty spectacular Frank Sinatra!

But seriously, his Sinatra is spot on.

Watch the segment below: