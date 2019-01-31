Are you keeping up with Fox’s “The Masked Singer?!” If not, that’s okay!

Are you keeping up with Fox’s “The Masked Singer?!” If not, that’s okay!

Posted by: KS95 January 31, 2019 15 Views

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fox’s “The Masked Singer” that’s completely okay! To be honest, we haven’t really been that into it either BUT we are still a bit curious about what celebrities they were able to wrangle.

So what we’ve done is compile all the current celebrities we know have been on the show and one of their performances, starting with the most recent … here we go!

The Unicorn performs “Oops! … I Did It Again”

Who was the Unicorn?!

The Poodle performs “Heartbreaker”

Who was the Poodle?!

The Deer performs “Thunder”

Who was the Deer?!

The Pineapple Man performs “I Will Survive”

Who was the Pineapple Man?!

The Hippo performs “My Prerogative”

Who was The Hippo?!

