Keith Urban surprises “Number One Fan” in the hospital

Keith Urban surprised a woman he calls his number one fan at a hospital in Ohio.

Marissa English purchased tickets to his show, but wasn’t able to attend because she might be put on hospice soon. English was born with a number of health conditions, WCMH reports, including water and an operable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis and cerebral palsy.

A group of nurses decided to take action and harness the power of social media hoping to catch Urban’s attention through tweets and retweets. Well … it worked, and Urban found his way to the hospital.

Urban also dedicated his Thursday show to her! What a guy!

