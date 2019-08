Kelly Clarkson gives us a tour of her new talk show!

Raise your hand if you love Kelly Clarkson?! Our hands are definitely raised, which is why we were so excited when she announced that she was getting her very own talk show!

Is she qualified to host a talk show? Who knows, but we’re still excited!

Watch as she gives a peek at the set of her new talk show! The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts on September 9th.