Kelly Clarkson performs National Anthem at 2018 Indy 500

Posted by: KS95 May 29, 2018 0 Views

On Sunday, celebrities and athletes showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500!
Nick Cannon, Minnesota-banned Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Aaron Rogers, deadmau5, Chris Hemsworth and Pacers’ Victor Oladipo, the first player from the NBA team to drive the pace car are just a few of the big names in attendance!

This year, newly crowned The Voice winning coach and a KS95 favorite, Kelly Clarkson kicked off the day with an amazing version of the U.S. national anthem.

Watch the video below:

