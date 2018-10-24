Kelly Clarkson sings a song about the importance of voting!

Over the course of her career Kelly Clarkson has become more and more outspoken about certain things. She is passionate about helping people, chooses her words wisely, and wants us to get out there and vote.
To be clear … she doesn’t care who you vote for or what party you stand with, she just thinks it’s important to use your privilege and go vote.
“All right, y’all. You beautiful Americans. I don’t care who you vote for, if you’re independent, a Republican or a Democrat, I’m not about any party right now,” Clarkson says in the clip. “I’m just about you using your privilege of living in a country where you can vote and you should vote.”
#VoteMidterms #GetUpAndVote pic.twitter.com/baN2aGhNM5
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 23, 2018