Kelly Clarkson surprises music teachers with the “Tram of Dreams” and a special messages from celebrities
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson surprises music teachers with the “Tram of Dreams” and a special messages from celebrities

Posted by: KS95 September 11, 2019 27 Views

Kelly Clarkson has only had a talk show for a few days, and already she’s making dreams come true and giving back to those who deserve it. It’s like just when you think she can’t get any better, she does something new and amazing!

A Universal Studios tram ride takes a turn when Kelly Clarkson steps in! She transforms the lives of music teachers by awarding them with gifts, a brunch and a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise—plus, a special message from Celine Dion.

We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to say it, “we love Kelly Clarkson!”

Watch the amazing video below:

BONUS: Kelly Clarkson covers ‘Sucker’ by the Jonas Brothers to open her show!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules