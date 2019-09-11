Kelly Clarkson surprises music teachers with the “Tram of Dreams” and a special messages from celebrities

Kelly Clarkson has only had a talk show for a few days, and already she’s making dreams come true and giving back to those who deserve it. It’s like just when you think she can’t get any better, she does something new and amazing!

A Universal Studios tram ride takes a turn when Kelly Clarkson steps in! She transforms the lives of music teachers by awarding them with gifts, a brunch and a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise—plus, a special message from Celine Dion.

We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to say it, “we love Kelly Clarkson!”

Watch the amazing video below:



BONUS: Kelly Clarkson covers ‘Sucker’ by the Jonas Brothers to open her show!

