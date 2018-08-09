Kelly Clarkson’s daughter has the cutest crush!

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter has the cutest crush!

Posted by: Dez August 9, 2018 35 Views

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter revealed that she has a little bit of a crush on Chris Martin this week! In a homemade video, she said, “I like his song, and I want to kiss him!”

It’s too cute! Watch the tweet here.

About Dez

Listen weekdays 9am-2pm on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules