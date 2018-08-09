Kelly Clarkson’s daughter has the cutest crush!

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter revealed that she has a little bit of a crush on Chris Martin this week! In a homemade video, she said, “I like his song, and I want to kiss him!”
It’s too cute! Watch the tweet here.
So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018