Kesha was joined by Camila Cabello, Janelle Monae, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, and more for this powerful performance.

She unfairly lost her award to Ed Sheeran but this performance cemented her as a winner regardless. So proud of u @KeshaRose, this is so special 💕🌈 pic.twitter.com/sD9scvmmEg

— liam (@LMKNTH) January 29, 2018